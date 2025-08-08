Torremolinos gets skates on to put all-weather roof over outdoor rink

Start of work on the new roof of the skating rink.

Torremolinos has started work on the construction of the roof over the outdoor skating rink at the Villa Deportiva - an investment valued more than 380,000 euros, included in the municipal budgets. The work was put out to tender in March and construction started on 28 July.

As mayor Margarita del Cid and sports councillor Ramón Alcaide stated, this infrastructure will serve the more than 400 regular users of this facility.

The municipal skating club, which consists of 300 members, trains regularly at the facilities. Another group that practices at the rink is the Torremolinos skating club, with 100 members, who participate in important sporting events.

"Ramón Alcaide knew that this roof was a priority for our local government team and a frequent demand from the skating clubs," Del Cid said, promising that the deadlines will be kept.

The aim is for the work to be completed in two months and the rink to be operational at the start of the season. The roof will provide both shade and protection from the rain so that the rink can be used at all times.

Another project included in the municipal budgets is the refurbishment of the Pabellón del San Francisco de Asís, which was ceded to the town by the regional government of Andalucía after the closure of the children's centre. A total of 1.1 million euros have been earmarked for this action, which will include the removal of the asbestos cement on the roofs.