More on the alleged rape in Benalmádena following a Tinder date: 'I know you want my superior genes'

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 29 October 2025

The statement from the victim of the alleged rape following a Tinder date and the subsequent search of the suspect's house in Benalmádena paint a picture of the alleged aggressor's personality that the police describe as "violent", with a "supremacist ideology" and allusions to his "genetic superiority".

The young woman, who has stated that she was raped up to eight times during the time she was held captive, told investigators that she met the individual through the Tinder dating app and they arranged to meet on 11 October for lunch, coffee and drinks at local places.

They spent the afternoon together. Once in his car, according to her account, the first of the sexual assaults allegedly took place. From there, they drove to the suspect's home, where the other alleged rapes took place, which she alleged in her police statement as being executed with "great violence".

The young woman stated that the man bit her while sexually assaulting her - the medical report notes nine injuries compatible with biting. Also, that he pulled her hair hard, causing her further injuries and that, while he was holding her by her hair, he allegedly attempted to strangle her, without her losing consciousness.

According to the woman's account, which both the police and the judge found credible, the man allegedly made supremacist comments while carrying out the reported rapes, such as: "I know you want my superior genes." He apparently did not use any form of protection during the sexual acts.

The woman's statements gained further credibility after the police arrested the individual and searched his home, where - according to sources close to the case - numerous items related to Nazi and radical extreme right-wing ideologies were discovered. A handgun, ammunition and a large sum of cash were also found.

The plaintiff described further humiliating and degrading acts committed during her captivity. According to her account, the man forced her to shower with him, make his bed and clean his room after the alleged sexual assaults. She also reported serious threats being made, warning her that she would end up in hospital the next day or hinting that she might be the subject of a news headline such as "... last seen in Benalmádena".

The suspect, on the other hand, stated that the young woman's story was completely false and that the encounters were entirely consensual. The police arrested him for unlawful detention, repeated sexual assault, bodily harm, degrading treatment, serious threats and coercion. The judge for Malaga's Court Number 3 (violence against women) ordered the suspect to be detained in prison and imposed a 500-metre restraining order to protect the victim.