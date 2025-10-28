Man arrested in Benalmádena for holding woman he met on Tinder hostage in his house and violently raping her

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:02 Share

A man was arrested by the National Police in Benalmádena on 20 October following a complaint from a young woman who reported that he had sexually abused her while holding her hostage in his home. During the search of the suspect's home, the police found Nazi and extremist right-wing memorabilia. According to sources, the man has a history of other criminal acts.

The incident took place between 11 and 12 October. The pair, who had met on Tinder, went out for lunch in Benalmádena Costa and had some drinks. The abuse started when they got into his car.

The man drove to his home and reportedly didn't let her leave from 8pm on 11 October to 12pm on the following day. According to her testimony, which she accompanied with six medical reports showing multiple injuries, the man degraded her and "violently" raped her throughout the night. He had locked the door and activated the security alarm, as confirmed by the police.

The man's account radically differs from the victim's. While she reported having been bitten all over her body, as reflected in the medical reports, he told the police that their relations had been consensual the whole time. The young woman had to get her wounds treated in a hospital several times.

The victim described humiliating and degrading acts. According to her account, the man forced her to shower with him, make his bed and clean his room after the sexual assaults. She also reported serious threats, with which he had told her that she would either end up in hospital or disappear the next day. He even mentioned that her name might appear in a headline such as: "... was last seen in Benalmádena."

The suspect stated that the allegations were completely false. The police arrested him for illegal detention, a continuous crime of sexual assault, injuries, degrading treatment, serious threats and coercion. The judge sentenced him to prison and imposed a 500-metre restraining order.

During the search of the suspect's home, the police found a handgun, ammunition and various items related to Nazi and radical right-wing ideologies. According to sources, the man already had a criminal record.