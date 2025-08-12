Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
National Police patrol cars at Tivoli World. SUR
112 incident

All for the videos: two minors break into abandoned Tivoli park to record content

A former worker guarding the park spotted them and alerted 091, after which the trespassing teenagers were caught by the National Police

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 12 August 2025, 13:47

Two 16-year-old tourists from Gibraltar were caught by a former Tivoli World worker as they broke into the abandoned amusement park in Benalmádena in the middle of the night on Monday, 11 August. The former employee, who has been working as a security guard in the past few years, alerted the National Police and the minors were taken to the police station.

Visiting an abandoned theme park might be a tempting idea for many teenagers, especially if they can record videos and brag to their friends and on social media afterwards. What the two 16-year-olds didn't know, however, was that Tivoli, which is set to reopen in about four years, has had security cameras since 2022. In addition, several of the iconic park's former employees provide security services and spend the night in the premises.

This is how the teenagers were caught around 2am, as they entered through one of the emergency doors and headed towards the Pasaje del Terror attraction. While they were recording videos, the security guard called the National Police, who intercepted the minors and took them to the police station. The teenagers' adventure lasted about 20 minutes, before their parents or legal guardians were informed of their trespassing.

According to the National Police, Tivoli's owner is not going to file a complaint, as it appears that the incident was nothing more than a break-in with the aim of showing off. When they were caught, the teenagers had already deleted the videos they had recorded, probably out of fear of keeping any evidence.

Now, the two minors will only be able to tell their friends stories about what they tried to do and how they were taken to the police station. What we don't know is whether there will be any punishment from their parents or legal guardians. Their social media followers might never know about the attempted feat, which was prevented by a former worker, who probably cannot wait for the day when Tivoli World will reopen after being closed since September 2020.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 David Larrubia masterclass stuns La Liga side Real Betis as Malaga CF lift Trofeo Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Torremolinos opens 'much requested' new dog park in El Saltillo
  3. 3 Alejandro Davidovich named in Spain's Davis Cup squad for Marbella clash despite fitness doubts
  4. 4 The Malaga town where oranges grow in August
  5. 5 Restoration work on iconic Barrabino mansion in Torremolinos 'advancing at good pace'
  6. 6 New beach bar opens on eastern Costa del Sol after almost a decade since noise complaints forced predecessor to close
  7. 7 Brett Johns and Alexis Vera triumph as WOW 21 delivers MMA spectacle in Marbella
  8. 8 Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos join ticket price pact to boost away fan support
  9. 9 María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish All for the videos: two minors break into abandoned Tivoli park to record content

All for the videos: two minors break into abandoned Tivoli park to record content