After 15 years, the museum that still not materialised in Torremolinos

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 10:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

May 18 was International Museum Day, although, once again, Torremolinos had “nothing to celebrate”. The day, which is marked by the international museum community, has again highlighted the fact that the Costa del Sol resort does have a museum, although it is empty.

The story of the museum that has never been began in 2009 with an announcement by former mayor Pedro Fernández Montes, who revealed his plans for a local history museum. The work began the same year on the site in Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, and, although today, from a distance the building looks quite magnificent, a closer inspection reveals that it is slowing falling into disrepair.

The building, which had an investment of seven million euros from the municipal coffers, is 90 per cent complete, according to the council's own calculations, made public in 2019. However, although the building was almost finished, the concept of a museum never materialised.

According to a technical report, the ministry of culture refused to include it in its network, considering that it lacked “a solid discourse” and “sufficient coherence” to be able to be described as a municipal museum. This setback, dated 2015, caused the PSOE, which was then in power in the town, to reject the idea of the museum.

Several subsequent uses for the building were considered. In July 2021, the announcement came that the Local Police headquarters would move to the building, although this never happened. Previously, the options had been the creation of a central headquarters of all the judicial departments of Torremolinos, but the 4,000 square meters available were not enough for this use.

In 2019, on the eve of the municipal elections, the councillor Elías Bendodo said that, finally, a museum would be installed in the building, but this obviously never materialised.

On returning to office after the motion of censure against the socialists in 2021, the PP thought that there would be no objections from the ministry of culture on this occasion, but, once again, the future of the building took another turn.

In March 2023, the University of Nebrija, a private institution that offers higher education, made public an agreement with Torremolinos town hall to open a nursing and physiotherapy school in the building.

To be successful, the proposal requires the approval of the Junta de Andalucía. It was pointed out to SUR that the two institutions are working to materialise the project, although it is still in the very early stages.