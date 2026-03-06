Torremolinos town hall awards €500k contract to transform La Carihuela street

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 6 March 2026, 11:30 Share

Calle Niña de Oro in the La Carihuela district of Torremolinos is set for a major transformation following the award of a €500,323 renovation contract.

The project, awarded to the Malaga-based firm A7GR, aims to modernise the area’s infrastructure while prioritising pedestrian safety and aesthetic appeal.

What are the key features of the renovation? Pedestrian-first design: The street will be converted into a single-level, raised walkway to improve accessibility. Smart access control: Installation of two monitoring cameras and automated bollards to regulate vehicle entry. Urban Greening: The creation of a new vertical garden featuring climbing plants. Infrastructure upgrades: Removal of overhead cables, burying of telecommunications and power lines, and the installation of a new stormwater drainage system to prevent flooding.

Two cameras will also be installed to monitor vehicle entry and exit on this street, along with a system that includes access bollards. This project, which has now been awarded to the winning bidder, has a four-month window for completion.

The work includes the removal of visible overhead elements on all façades and the creation of a green space, a vertical garden with climbing plants, as well as the renovation of both the roadway and paving. Additionally, the project includes burying telecommunications, low-voltage power lines and cabling for street lighting using underground conduits and access chambers.

To prevent flooding, a stormwater drainage network, separate from the sewerage network, is planned, as is modernisation of the supply pipes for drinking water.

The project cost is approximately 100,000 euros less than the original tender price.

The work on Calle Niña de Oro was one of the measures announced by Torremolinos' mayor, Margarita del Cid, when she presented the complete municipal budget for 2026.

Other measures presented include the second phase of the Camino del Agua project, several street improvements (Europa, Salvador Allende and Los Nidos) and traffic reorganisation in Cerro Largo.

The local government's 2026 budget for this Costa del Sol town amounts to 120,594,465.89 euros, an increase of 2.27 per cent compared to 2025.