Police arrest three after 57,000 euros stolen from one of the owners of well-known Torremolinos restaurant

Torremolinos police have arrested three people suspected of a robbery, which took place around the start of this summer. The offenders had devised a plan to rob one of the owners of the Los Mellizos restaurant in her car, while she was on her way to the bank to deposit the takings from the previous few days. They managed to escape with 57,000 euros, but the gesture of a witness helped the police find the suspects.

It was 1pm, when the woman departed in her car to go to the bank. The perpetrator had planned to open the passenger door. However, when he discovered that it was locked, he proceeded to break the window and snatch the woman's handbag.

During his escape, he dropped his mobile phone, which an astute witness picked up and handed over to the National Police. The specialised and violent crime unit (Udev) then took charge of the investigation.

According to the police, a woman was waiting for the assailant in a rented vehicle, which was parked a few metres from the crime scene. The investigators also managed to prove the complicity of one of the alleged witnesses, who was constantly hovering around and closely following the victim's steps. In fact, the first plan to steal the money involved that third individual puncturing the rear tyre of the woman's car and pretending to help her. However, this tactic did not go to plan beyond the punctured tyre and they had to change their plans.

Finally, after the reconstruction of the crime and using various other techniques, the police managed to identify the main suspect, who had fled using a false identity, and arrested him in Barcelona. The other two suspects were also subsequently detained.