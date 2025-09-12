Back to school for 140,000 primary pupils in Malaga province

Matías Stuber Friday, 12 September 2025, 10:53 Share

Primary school children across the province of Malaga went back to the classrooms after the long summer holiday on Wednesday. The scene was repeated outside the school gates in city, towns and villages: some excited youngsters keen to get back into the classroom; others more reluctant to leave their parents.

Coinciding with the first day of school, the regional ministry of education released the latest statistics and plans for the future. This new term in the province of Malaga some 140,500 pupils have gone back to primary school, 1,400 fewer than the previous year, reflecting the falling birth rate.

The term starts with more than 600 new teachers, taking the total in the province to 19,334. The number of teachers and staff to support special needs children has increased by 22 to 2,342.

The Giner de los Ríos school in Malaga's Cruz del Humilladero district was the centre chosen for the official inauguration of the school year in Malaga province.

As children made their way to their new classrooms, the Junta de Andalucía's delegate for Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the delegate for education, Javier Briones, announced a 50-million-euro plan to improve the air conditioning and heating of the classrooms.