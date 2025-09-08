Young man suffers multiple injuries after horrific roundabout crash on eastern Costa del Sol

The state of the vehicle after the crash in Vélez-Málaga at the weekend.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 11:32 Share

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries after crashing his car into a roundabout in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol in the early hours of Saturday 6 September.

The driver, who was able to get himself out of the vehicle, was showing clear signs of intoxication, according to sources. He had allegedly been driving at high speed in an area with a 50-kilometre per hour speed limit. He apparently overtook on the right, swerved and crashed into a roundabout on Avenida Juan Carlos I, near the new Aldi and Lidl supermarkets and McDonald's.

The BMW he was driving was completely written off after the brutal impact. The man, about whom no further details have been released, was the only occupant of the car. Witnesses alerted the local police and said they had had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit while crossing a pedestrian crossing.

Local Police officers and firefighters from Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) as well as an 061 ambulance, went to the scene. The driver was outside the vehicle having been able to get himself out. However, he was suffering from concussion with various injuries and bruises.

A test was subsequently carried out at a health centre, but no further details about the result have been released, nor have further details about his condition. Firefighters cleared the wreckage from the road and the Local Police directed the traffic while a tow truck removed the damaged car.

The speed limit on Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I is 50 kilometres per hour, but drivers often allegedly exceed this limit, leading to constant complaints from local residents. The town hall is considering installing speed cameras in the area.