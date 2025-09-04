Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province

Jennie Rhodes Thursday, 4 September 2025, 18:41 Share

The family of Andre Mordrelle, a 62-year-old French resident of Malaga province's Axarquía area, are asking for any information from people who may have seen him.

His niece, Pauline Menard, posted on local social media sites on Tuesday 2 September that he has "now been missing for what we think is about two months". His disappearance has been reported to the police.

Menard's post describes Andre as "very noticeable, he is short, has both arms fully tattooed and a tracheostomy". The post goes on to say, "He used to ride a black motorcycle or his bike".

According to Pauline, Andre was renting a house in Puente Don Manuel (Alcaucín) but "left everything he owns in the house except the bicycle". He has not paid rent for two months.

If anyone has any clues as to Andre's whereabouts they can contact the National Police on 091, the Local Police on 092 or the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre. SOS Desaparecidos can also be contacted on 868 28 67 26.