Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The ceremony to lay the first stone for the new VPO houses. J. R. C.
Housing

Construction of new subsidised housing begins on eastern Costa del Sol

20 new VPO homes being built in Rincón de la Victoria are the result of a collboration agreement between the central government, the Andalusian regional government and the town hall and is based on public-private partnerships supported by the European Union

José Rodríguez Cámara

José Rodríguez Cámara

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 16:06

Work has started to build 20 new VPO (social housing) homes on a municipal plot of land in Calle Aliseos, in the centre of Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol.

They will be put on the market at affordable prices and will be occupied by VPO applicants, registered with Rincón de la Victoria town hall, as well as people who require support from the town hall's social services department. Four of the properties will be managed by the town hall for people in vulnerable situations, according to a statement.

The start of the work follows a collaboration agreement signed in July 2024 by the central government, the Andalusian regional government and Rincón de la Victoria town hall. The agreement included a clause which stated that the homes would be available to their new tenants within two years and that the building would be energy efficient.

The central government was responsible for requesting and transferring European funds within the framework of the Next Generation programme; the regional government was responsible for requesting these funds, based on proposals for specific actions to facilitate access to housing and the town hall was responsible for providing the land, which is valued at 1.8 million euros.

Public-private collaboration

The town hall has opted for public-private collaboration with the Pomar Group, which was represented at the ceremony by the company's general manager, Estanislao Torres, to lay the first stone. Ángela Sánchez from Caja Rural de Jaén, bank also attended.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that collaboration between institutions and companies is a good way to solve the housing problem which, he said, "is a concern for all Spaniards".

He went on to say, "In just two years, this government team has put up to 102 VPOs on the table, either for rent, purchase or in cooperatives. This is a figure that demonstrates our firm commitment to housing and which we aspire to increase in the coming years".

Salado added that a series of measures will be promoted, such as incentivised affordable housing or the municipal register of plots and dilapidated housing linked to obtaining subsidised housing.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Storm Harry triggers yellow warnings for wind and waves in Malaga province from Tuesday onwards
  2. 2 Owner begins demolishing buildings on controversial Costa del Sol land
  3. 3 Trains between Malaga and Madrid will not run until end of this week
  4. 4 All trains between Madrid and Cordoba, Seville, Malaga and Huelva suspended on Monday
  5. 5 Private operator Iryo states that train involved in Cordoba crash was last serviced four days prior to incident
  6. 6 Gibraltar government approves treaty for ratification
  7. 7 Malaga CF climb into the play-off spots thanks to impressive derby win
  8. 8 Useful information following Cordoba train accident: telephone numbers, service points and alternative transport options
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town creates new palliative care service
  10. 10 Rosi retires after 50 years at the helm of Panadería Francisco in Torremolinos, one of the best bakeries in Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Construction of new subsidised housing begins on eastern Costa del Sol

Construction of new subsidised housing begins on eastern Costa del Sol