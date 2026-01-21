Construction of new subsidised housing begins on eastern Costa del Sol

The ceremony to lay the first stone for the new VPO houses.

Work has started to build 20 new VPO (social housing) homes on a municipal plot of land in Calle Aliseos, in the centre of Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol.

They will be put on the market at affordable prices and will be occupied by VPO applicants, registered with Rincón de la Victoria town hall, as well as people who require support from the town hall's social services department. Four of the properties will be managed by the town hall for people in vulnerable situations, according to a statement.

The start of the work follows a collaboration agreement signed in July 2024 by the central government, the Andalusian regional government and Rincón de la Victoria town hall. The agreement included a clause which stated that the homes would be available to their new tenants within two years and that the building would be energy efficient.

The central government was responsible for requesting and transferring European funds within the framework of the Next Generation programme; the regional government was responsible for requesting these funds, based on proposals for specific actions to facilitate access to housing and the town hall was responsible for providing the land, which is valued at 1.8 million euros.

Public-private collaboration

The town hall has opted for public-private collaboration with the Pomar Group, which was represented at the ceremony by the company's general manager, Estanislao Torres, to lay the first stone. Ángela Sánchez from Caja Rural de Jaén, bank also attended.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that collaboration between institutions and companies is a good way to solve the housing problem which, he said, "is a concern for all Spaniards".

He went on to say, "In just two years, this government team has put up to 102 VPOs on the table, either for rent, purchase or in cooperatives. This is a figure that demonstrates our firm commitment to housing and which we aspire to increase in the coming years".

Salado added that a series of measures will be promoted, such as incentivised affordable housing or the municipal register of plots and dilapidated housing linked to obtaining subsidised housing.