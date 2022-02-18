US women's organisation visit De Gálvez's birthplace The 'Daughters of the American Revolution' commemorated Bernardo de Gálvez, placing a plaque in the centre of his home town

Friday, 18 February 2022, 13:50

E. C. The president of the American organisation 'Daughters of American Revolution' (DAR), Denise Doring VanBuren, along with other members, visited Macharaviaya on Thursday with the intention of seeing American Independence hero Bernardo De Gálvez's birthplace to pay tribute to him.

As part of the visit, a plaque was placed in the village square bearing his name. The DAR is a Washington DC-based, nonprofit, nonpolitical, all-women volunteer organisation founded in 1890, dedicated to promoting patriotism and American history.