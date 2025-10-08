First case of bird flu in Malaga province confirmed on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:56 | Updated 16:04h. Share

A wild duck, found dead in August on Benajarafe beach (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol, is the first confirmed case of bird flu in Malaga province. This has been reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to Vélez-Málaga town hall and the Junta de Andalucía in the last few days, after the corresponding tests were carried out in official laboratories.

The councillor for health at Vélez-Málaga town hall, Juan Fernández Olmo, has appealed for calm, although he has asked for people to take precautionary measures and to follow the advice given by the health authorities.

Speaking to Cadena Ser radio in the Axarquía, Fernández said the town hall is following the official recommendations and protocols of the Ministry and the Junta de Andalucía, but that, for the moment, no closure of any public space where there are birds has been ordered.

"It is not a duck that was in captivity or in a park, but a wild animal, which stopped off here by pure chance," said the councillor. At the mouth of the river Vélez, located about ten kilometres away, there are numerous waterfowl. The positive finding for avian flu serotype H5N1 was notified on 26 September by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, according to the official website.

"We are not aware that it was from wetlands in the municipality, a specific case should cause us to take preventive measures," he said. "If there were more cases in parks or wetlands, we would have to take measures," he added.

Advice

Health authorities in the region recommend avoiding direct contact with birds and to keep a minimum distance of one metre from birds, both wild and domestic. Do not feed birds, as this encourages them and increases the risk of contact. It is advisable to wash your hands after visiting parks with birds, wash them thoroughly with soap and water or use a hand gel.

Another piece of advice is to notify the authorities if you find a bird carcass or a sick bird, do not touch or handle them and call the telephone number set up by the park manager or the official veterinary services. It is advisable to protect pets, so if you walk with dogs or cats, they should be kept on a leash and not allowed near areas with bird droppings or carcasses.

In September the death of birds in Huelin park in Malaga city was ruled not to be linked to an outbreak of bird flu but Newcastle disease instead.