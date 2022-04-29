Widow of local British artist to auction painting for Ukrainians Bids must start at 400 euros and the winner will be announced at Nerja's Hotel Carabeo and on Facebook on Tuesday 31 May

The painting by David Broadhead which is up for auction to raise funds for Ukrainians in the Axarquía. / SUR

A charity auction of a painting done by the late David Broadhead is to take place on Tuesday 31 May with proceeds going to the 'Axarquía con Ucrania' (Axarquía with Ukraine) charity which is supporting over 50 refugees from the country who are currently staying in the Axarquía area.

The auction is being arranged by the artist's widow, Patricia Dale, who has requested that bids start at 400 euros.

The highest bid will be published every Friday between now and 31 May at the Hotel Carabeo in Nerja, where the painting can be seen, and on the Axarquía con Ucrania Facebook page.

The hotel will donate a 100 euro voucher to the winner of the auction, which can be used at the establishment.

David Broadhead was born in Barnsley, Yorkshire in 1933 and worked as the Dean of Art and Design at Coventry College in England.

He moved to Nerja in 1987 where he started to paint and many of his works can be seen at the Carabeo, as the hotel bought some of his collection.

He also exhibited widely along the Costa del Sol and was a well-known artist in Malaga and beyond.

Broadhead met his second wife, Patricia Dale, in Nerja and the couple moved to Alcaucín, where he continued to paint.

His work included landscapes of the area, as well as local traditions and celebrations, although David is probably best remembered for his paintings depicting the female form. His work hangs in private collections across Europe, the USA and Canada. David died on 5 August 2017.

Bids can be made at the reception of Hotel Carabeo or via email: help.ukraine.nerja@gmail.com. Names and mobile numbers must be included.