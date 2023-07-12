Water from Nerja waste treatment plant ‘should be included in drought decree’

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

The delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, said on Monday during a visit to Nerja that it is "inexplicable that, to date, and after a decree against the drought was approved” by the regional government, "that regenerated water from the only state-owned treatment plant in the area has not been included".

Navarro indicated that it should be possible to use the water from the Nerja treatment plant, which started functioning in October 2020 and is still controlled by the central government. She said once "the necessary tertiary treatments are carried out" it should be made "available to the farmers of Nerja and Maro and the town and not have to resort to other types of resources or even be subjected to cuts and restrictions".

Third drought decree

For this reason, at the joint press conference held with the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, Navarro called on the central government to include in the latest drought decree the use of water from the Nerja treatment plant, adding that it will have “the support of the town hall and the Junta”.

Navarro called on the government to "move forward in the full use of the Nerja treatment plant and to be able to use its regenerated water". In her opinion, "together we must guarantee water to one of the most important sectors for our economy and employment, such as agriculture".

Navarro went on to say, "Collaboration between all the institutions and bodies is essential in order to promote water saving and make good use of this resource", and said Nerja should be seen as "an example of management and innovation to combine, in a sustainable way, the protection of the environment and the quality of supply and public services".