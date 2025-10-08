New viewpoints will allow visitors to enjoy Costa del Sol beauty spot

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 14:43 Share

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced that it is to set up a network of viewpoints and regulate parking in the Maro cliffs area.

The town hall will invest 547,515 euros of European funds to implement the measures, which include constructing panoramic viewpoints next to the old N-340 road, signage, benches, bins and bollards to prevent vehicles from occupying the pedestrian area, as well as barriers.

The Acantilados de Maro-Cerro Gordo natural area, which covers a total area of 1,810 hectares, mostly in the province of Malaga and partly in Granada, is one of the most important protected natural areas in the Mediterranean. With a protected coastal area of 1,415 hectares, justified by its great marine biodiversity, it earned the “Area of Special Importance for the Mediterranean” (ASIM) in the Barcelona Convention. It is therefore of paramount importance for the preservation of marine ecosystems that are severely damaged in other places.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement, "With this project, we want the people of Nerja, Maro and those who visit us to be able to enjoy even more the rich landscape and natural beauty of the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs. This project will allow the area to be reorganised, incorporating services that promote a sustainable tourism/environmental model."

The project has received favourable reports from the Andalusian regional government and the Spanish government, as highlighted by the mayor in his statement.

Councillor for urban planning and infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, explained that in addition to the viewpoints, the project also includes the creation of bus stops, leisure areas that generate spaces for enjoying the surroundings, with information signs on the use of the spaces and the landscape, as well as benches, bins, bollards to prevent vehicles from occupying the pedestrian area and protective barriers to prevent falls from the cliffs.

Once approved, the next step will be to draw up the contract for the project and put it out to tender. The town hall has not specified the deadlines for the project to be completed.