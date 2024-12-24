Almost 90,000 residents of Costa del Sol town say 'adiós' to nighttime water cuts after nearly 1.5 years

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol will no longer experience nighttime water cuts after 18 months of the restriction being in place. The 86,000 inhabitants of the Costa del Sol town are breathing a sigh of relief after the measure, in place since 30 June 2023, was scrapped by town hall and water company Aqualia on Monday 23 December.

It comes amid abundant rainfall in autumn and the increase in the maximum water supply per inhabitant authorised by the Junta de Andalucía after the last drought committee meeting, from 180 to 200 litres.

As of this week, residents in the 11 towns that make up Vélez-Malaga will no longer have to fear a cut to their water supply, particularly those who do not have water tanks. The nighttime cuts have been varying in length, but this past September they were in effect between 11.30pm and 7.30am.

Despite the improvement in the situation, town hall appealed to the population to continue to use water responsibly, adding that they are still working to repair leaks in the networks, which are around 20% of the quantities that are supplied by the public company Axaragua.

Aqualia's manager, Javier Portero, told SUR that the scrapping of the nighttime cuts has been agreed "for the moment", but that it has not yet been decided whether they will need to be resumed in the coming weeks, depending on the population's consumption levels. Portero urged residents to use water responsibly as the drought is not over and the water reserves of La Viñuela reservoir are still only at 22% of its capacity, with almost 36 cubic metres. However, the current volume is three times what it was a year ago.