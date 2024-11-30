Costa del Sol town to recognise heroes of the 'Dana' Vélez-Málaga town hall will present medals and awards to more than one hundred people a gala event on 20 Januray 2025

Image of the mouth of the river Vélez on 13 November when it bust its banks.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced that 100 people will be recognised for their bravery and hard work when the 'Dana' struck the south of Spain on 13 November, flooding towns and villages in the Axarquía and across Malaga province.

The spokesperson for the governing Partido Popular party in Vélez-Málaga, Lourdes Piña, announced on Thursday 28 November that the awards will be presented at an event that recognises the work of outstanding Local Police officers scheduled for 20 January 2025.

Acknowledgements

"The management before, during and even after the events in our municipality had an was by all the actors involved. That is why from the Vélez-Málaga town hall, we are voting to recognise certain associations or individuals who played an outstanding role during those days of tension," said Piña.

Awards will be presented to the chief commissioner of the National Police station in Vélez-Málaga, Juan Carlos Aparicio; the head of Civil Protection and director of 112 emergencies of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Ana Celia González, the head of the Guardia Civil in Vélez-Málaga, David Bel and the head of the prevention service at Vélez-Málaga town hall, Víctor González, among others.

Recognition will also be given to organisations or associations including the Local Police headquarters in Vélez, the National Police station in Vélez, and Asprovélez association, which provides a day centre for people with disabilities.

"There are also many companies who gave their selfless support to help many of the victims who had to spend the night of Wednesday 13 November in the Torre del Mar sports pavilion. For all of them there will also be a special mention and congratulations at the gala on 20 January. And I want to thank them for their solidarity and generosity, which was key to helping save lives. Thank you," said Piña.

The police merit medal will also awarded at the gala and will go to active, deceased or retired personnel. Officers marking 15, 20 and 25 years of service in the Local Police force will also be recognised.