Park named after psychiatrist who revolutionised mental health on eastern Costa del Sol

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has paid an emotional tribute to Dr. Manuel Martinez Garcia de Castro, who revolutionised the mental health service in the Axarquía. The ceremony brought together health professionals, users and local authorities and a new park, named after the doctor, was opened.

The recognition, which focused on his promotion of an outpatients' mental health service at the Axarquía regional hospital in Torre del Mar 18 years ago, offered testimonies that highlighted his humanity and innovation in psychiatric care.

Several of those attending recalled how Dr. Martínez, a psychiatrist in Vélez-Málaga "marked a before and after in the health care of the Axarquía" and making the Axarquía "a reference in Andalusian public health care". He was described as "a deeply human, close, innovative and courageous doctor".

A user and friend of Dr. Martínez explained how, through the specialist, he learned "a different way of understanding mental health", highlighting his exceptional treatment and describing him as a "great person". Other speakers underlined his professionalism and closeness, which left a mark on patients and colleagues in the area. Councillors voted to name the space after him during a council meeting in July 2025.

The event focused on the impact of the outpatients centre as the axis of psychiatric care in the east of Malaga province and prioritises the therapeutic relationship over traditional models. A text attributed to Dr. Martínez was read, in which he stated that "the most curative factor is the therapeutic relationship" and that "good relationships, kindness, loving bonds, healthy limits or gratitude" are the key to helping people with mental health disorders.

The event took place at a time of growing demand for mental health resources, where the Axarquía hospital and the outpatients' clinic continue to be pillars of the service.