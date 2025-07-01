Town on eastern Costa del Sol replaces entire bus fleet with hybrid vehicles

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 18:18 Compartir

Veélz-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has bought three new Mercedes-Benz hybrid buses. They have been added to the two vehicles that were incorporated last October, completing the total renovation of the fleet of urban buses, which now consists of five hybrid vehicles. The only exceptions are the two minibuses. The three new buses will serve lines one, two and three in the centre of Vélez.

The new vehicles are the Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid, the best-selling city bus in Europe with more than 60,000 units in circulation. It is a 12-metre, full low-floor bus equipped with low-emission diesel hybrid technology. Thanks to an energy recovery system during braking the vehicle manages to reduce fuel consumption and pollutant emissions by 99%, complying with the demanding EURO VI standard.

The hybrid technology does not require batteries, which reduces maintenance costs and extends the vehicle's service life. Nor does it require specific installations or certified high-voltage trained personnel, as it operates with less than 48 volts. The buses are also equipped with the Fogmaker fire protection system, which enhances passenger safety.

Each bus can accommodate up to 26 seated and 69 standing passengers, including reserved seats for people with reduced mobility and space for wheelchairs. They have an electric ramp with integrated LED strip, "kneeling" system at bus stops to facilitate access, electric doors with automatic sensors, tinted windows and advanced air conditioning.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez said that this incorporation represents "an important step towards a more modern, sustainable and people-friendly town". He added, "These new buses are a symbol of a town that looks forward, that invests in technology and quality of life and that wants to make getting around Vélez-Málaga easier, cleaner and safer."