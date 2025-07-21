Several properties damaged after vehicle engulfed in flames in eastern Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 21 July 2025, 12:07 Compartir

The residents of the historic centre of Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol had a huge scare in the early afternoon of Sunday 20 July when a vehicle caught fire in the steep and narrow Calle Alegria, in the El Collao area.

The alarm was raised just after 2.30pm when local residents reported the fire in a car that was parked in this central street in the old part of the Axarquía town. The family was moving the vehicle at the time of the incident and the first hypotheses about the origin of the fire points to an electrical fault in the car. Local Police officers and the fire brigade were quickly on the scene.

Despite the spectacular nature of the blaze, the fire only caused material damage both to the Citroën Xsara and to the façades of several nearby properties, including that of the family who owned the car. Nobody was hurt in the blaze

The owners of the damaged vehicle are foreign residents who live in the street. The town hall has offered to help them move them to another house they have in the countryside and to help them move their belongings.