Vandals target historic symbol marking peak on Malaga mountain popular with hikers

The Pico del Cielo cross, one of the most recognisable symbols of mountaineering and the natural landscape of Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, has been vandalised in recent days for the second time since its installation in 1971. It is the second incident of its kind in just under a decade and has allegedly been caused by visitors to the area. The image of the fallen metal structure on the summit, at an altitude of 1,508 metres, has generated deep indignation among local residents, hikers and regular sports people.

The photographs, which have been shared on social media over the last few days, show the cross dumped on the rocky terrain, in an area of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park, from which a large part of the town centre of Nerja and the eastern Costa del Sol can be seen.

Nerja town hall announced on Friday last week that it will act "immediately" to put the Cuesta del Cielo cross back to its original location. In a statement, a town hall spokesperson said, "This cross is an emblem of the Pico del Cielo" and is "very dear" to locals, hikers and visitors, as well as being "a benchmark of natural heritage, tourism and landscape of Nerja". The statement went on to say, "We want the cross to continue to be a symbol of Nerja and a well-cared for and respected space, in keeping with the privileged natural environment in which it is located."

The Kapurro's Team-Entrenamientos collective, whose members were recently training in the area, regret that "this is what happens when uncivic people hang on the cross to have their photo taken" and recall that this is not the first time that the structure has been damaged, following a previous incident in mid-2016.

"A few years ago we trail lovers in Nerja brought up all the material to fix the cross that was on the ground," they explain in a Facebook post. That expedition took place in June 2016. "Now it will be our turn again to carry and fix our Pico del Cielo cross, a symbol of Nerja's mountaineering," they add.

Javier Martín Losada, an experienced ultra trail runner and sports coordinator at Nerja town hall, has also expressed his anger through social media, stating that he became aware of the vandalism on Christmas Eve when he was shown a photograph of the cross lying on the rocks.

"A sad day for many"

In his message, Martín Losada attributes what happened to "the genius, respect and brilliant idea of some enlightened person to climb up and hang off the cross. He describes the event as "regrettable" and "a sad day for many", calling for collective reflection on "attitudes, values and civic-mindedness".

Pico del Cielo, also known as Cuesta del Cielo, is one of the most popular peaks in the Nerja area. Located just six kilometres as the crown flies from the coast, it offers privileged views of the coastline of Malaga and Granada. The main route, which starts in the area around the Nerja Cave, covers an accumulated difference in altitude of more than 1,200 metres in about ten kilometres, making it one of the most demanding and popular routes in the municipality.

In recent years, Nerja town hall has improved the signposting of the path, as part of a project authorised by the Junta de Andalucía, with the aim of organising the recreational and sporting use of the enclave. However, local residents insist that the conservation of the natural and symbolic heritage of the sierra also depends on the responsible behaviour of those who visit it.

The town hall has already started the procedures to erect the cross again, appealing to respect and care for a symbol that has been part of the history and mountain identity of Nerja for more than half a century.