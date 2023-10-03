Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Athlete María Pérez and mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo. SUR
Two-time world athletics champion María Pérez given Tourist of Honour award at Nerja World Tourism Day event
World Tourism Day 2023

Recognition was also given to a group of hotel and tourist apartment receptionists, as well as a posthumous award to hotelier Miguel Moreno

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:56

Two-time world athletics champion María Pérez García was awarded Tourist of Honour in Nerja as the coastal town celebrated World Tourism Day on Friday 29 September.

Receiving the award, the athlete who won medals at the recent World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, said that she feels "at home” in Nerja, a town that “welcomes me with open arms."

The 2023 Tourism Distinction award was also given to the group of hotel and tourist flat receptionists, who were represented by Virginia Medialdea, Beatriz Mariscal, María Dolores Algarín and Carmen Urbano. Another Tourism Distinction was also awarded to Madiaset España. A posthumous award was also given to Nerja businessman Miguel Moreno who died earlier this year.

In his speech Nerja mayor José Alberto Armijo said that García Pérez is “a sportswoman linked to the Nerja Athletics Club” and he wished her "a long and fruitful sporting career".

Guided tours

About the group of hotel and tourist apartment receptionists, he highlighted their “discreet and decisive role” in making sure that tourists remain loyal to the town and spoke of Miguel Moreno, recalling that he had been councillor for tourism in Armijo’s first term as mayor.

Armijo described Miguel Moreno as a "simple, humble, discreet, respectful and talkative man, and a businessman and politician committed to his town". The current tourism councillor Ana María Muñoz presented the award to Moreno’s widow, Montse Ruiz, and Miguel's brother Manuel Moreno.

Armijo reiterated his commitment to work for tourism "due to the enormous impact it has on the economy, employment, welfare and, ultimately, the economic and social progress of Nerja".

During the day guided tours of the town centre were given in English and Spanish and the Nerja museum offered free entry and guided tours and there were food a drink stalls on the Balcón de Europa as well as live entertainment which attracted around 500 people. The celebrations ended with a fireworks display.

