Nerja's World Tourism Day events a big hit with locals and tourists alike

The annual World Tourism Day celebrations in Nerja last Friday offered guided tours around the town centre in English and Spanish during the morning.

In the afternoon, the tourist information office handed out white carnations and 'ajo blanco' (cold almond soup) as a sign of friendship.

There was a specially erected stage at the Balcón de Europa where different Spanish-themed musical shows took place from 6pm. Daniel Romero’s flamenco performance at 9pm was one of the highlights of the evening with more than 500 people in attendance.

The day's celebrations ended with a firework display and the Mediterranean sea providing a spectacular backdrop.