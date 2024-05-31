Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Lifeguards on the beach. SUR
Two holiday resorts on eastern strip of Costa del Sol launch lifeguard services this weekend

Two holiday resorts on eastern strip of Costa del Sol launch lifeguard services this weekend

The beaches of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga both start their summer safety campaign from Saturday 1 June

SUR in English

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:49

Compartir

The beaches of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga both start their summer lifeguard services from Saturday 1 June.

In Rincón the service starts "a fortnight earlier than last summer" according to the town hall, while Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced that as well as human lifeguards, the canine lifeguard service also starts this Saturday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  3. 3 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  5. 5 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  6. 6 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  8. 8 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  9. 9 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities
  10. 10 Lovers of literature set to descend on Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad