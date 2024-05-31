Two holiday resorts on eastern strip of Costa del Sol launch lifeguard services this weekend The beaches of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga both start their summer safety campaign from Saturday 1 June

SUR in English Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

The beaches of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga both start their summer lifeguard services from Saturday 1 June.

In Rincón the service starts "a fortnight earlier than last summer" according to the town hall, while Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced that as well as human lifeguards, the canine lifeguard service also starts this Saturday.