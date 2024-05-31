Two holiday resorts on eastern strip of Costa del Sol launch lifeguard services this weekend

Sections
Friday, 31 May 2024
The beaches of Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga both start their summer lifeguard services from Saturday 1 June.
In Rincón the service starts "a fortnight earlier than last summer" according to the town hall, while Vélez-Málaga town hall has announced that as well as human lifeguards, the canine lifeguard service also starts this Saturday.
