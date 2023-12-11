Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the two vehicles involved in the accident this Monday SUR
Two people rushed to hospital after head-on collision in Vélez-Málaga

Two people rushed to hospital after head-on collision in Vélez-Málaga

The 26-year-old driver of a BMW X5 involved in the accident had already lost his licence and showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 11 December 2023, 18:07

Compartir

Two people were injured when a SUV and a lorry collided head-on on the main road through Benajarafe in Vélez-Málaga early this Monday afternoon, 11 December.

The 26-year-old driver of the BMW X5 and a pedestrian were injured in the incident. The impact of the head-on collision caused the lorry, which was transporting beverages, to flip after it hit a parked car. The SUV ended up in the middle of the road with considerable damage.

Emergency services scrambled to the area, with the two injured transported to the Axarquía district hospital.

The driver of the SUV, who had apparently had his driving licence taken away, showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. No details have been released on his blood alcohol level.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Discover the Malaga province village where the streets are decorated with crochet and the plant pots have legs
  2. 2 Gang members arrested in Malaga for falsely obtaining residency permits at up to 5,000 euros a time
  3. 3 Watch the incredible act of sportsmanship at Malaga Marathon that has since gone viral
  4. 4 These are the 12 brands of olive oil the Junta de Andalucía recommends not consuming
  5. 5 Court orders closure of Costa del Sol animal shelter following complaints from local residents
  6. 6 This is the wine with the best quality-price ratio in Spain's supermarkets, according to the OCU
  7. 7 Invasive Asian clam found by researchers in key Malaga province river
  8. 8 Popular new weight loss drug in short supply on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province
  9. 9 Three men accused of murder in Mijas face total of 128 years in prison
  10. 10 Malaga CF win on the road again to reel in the leaders

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad