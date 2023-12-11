Two people rushed to hospital after head-on collision in Vélez-Málaga

Sections
Highlight
Eugenio Cabezas
Monday, 11 December 2023, 18:07
Compartir
Two people were injured when a SUV and a lorry collided head-on on the main road through Benajarafe in Vélez-Málaga early this Monday afternoon, 11 December.
The 26-year-old driver of the BMW X5 and a pedestrian were injured in the incident. The impact of the head-on collision caused the lorry, which was transporting beverages, to flip after it hit a parked car. The SUV ended up in the middle of the road with considerable damage.
Emergency services scrambled to the area, with the two injured transported to the Axarquía district hospital.
The driver of the SUV, who had apparently had his driving licence taken away, showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. No details have been released on his blood alcohol level.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
«Cumplir mi sueño me jodió la vida»
El Correo
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.