Two people rushed to hospital after head-on collision in Vélez-Málaga The 26-year-old driver of a BMW X5 involved in the accident had already lost his licence and showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol

Image of the two vehicles involved in the accident this Monday

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 11 December 2023, 18:07

Two people were injured when a SUV and a lorry collided head-on on the main road through Benajarafe in Vélez-Málaga early this Monday afternoon, 11 December.

The 26-year-old driver of the BMW X5 and a pedestrian were injured in the incident. The impact of the head-on collision caused the lorry, which was transporting beverages, to flip after it hit a parked car. The SUV ended up in the middle of the road with considerable damage.

Emergency services scrambled to the area, with the two injured transported to the Axarquía district hospital.

The driver of the SUV, who had apparently had his driving licence taken away, showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol, according to police. No details have been released on his blood alcohol level.