Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Torrox Costa on Tuesday.

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 19:23

Two people were injured, one seriously, following a collision between a cyclist and a motorbike early on Tuesday 9 July at kilometre 287 N-340 near Calaceite beach in Torrox-Costa, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The cyclist was a 74-year-old man, and the electric motorbike was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Nerja. The collision occurred when the motorbike apparently tried to overtake the cyclist, who was riding in a group with other cyclists.

Witnesses of the accident quickly rushed to their aid and alerted the health emergency services, Guardia Civil and Local Police. Witnesses told SUR that the ambulances "took more than 40 minutes to arrive at the scene".

The 112 Andalucía emergency service told SUR that the cyclist suffered a severe head injury, a fractured collarbone and possible internal injuries and that his condition is serious.