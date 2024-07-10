Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Torrox Costa on Tuesday. Daniel Platero 'Rojo'
Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Two injured in collision between motorbike and cyclist on Costa del Sol

Emergency services attended to a 74-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman after the accident on the old N-340

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 19:23

Opciones para compartir

Two people were injured, one seriously, following a collision between a cyclist and a motorbike early on Tuesday 9 July at kilometre 287 N-340 near Calaceite beach in Torrox-Costa, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The cyclist was a 74-year-old man, and the electric motorbike was being driven by a 30-year-old woman from Nerja. The collision occurred when the motorbike apparently tried to overtake the cyclist, who was riding in a group with other cyclists.

Witnesses of the accident quickly rushed to their aid and alerted the health emergency services, Guardia Civil and Local Police. Witnesses told SUR that the ambulances "took more than 40 minutes to arrive at the scene".

The 112 Andalucía emergency service told SUR that the cyclist suffered a severe head injury, a fractured collarbone and possible internal injuries and that his condition is serious.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol festival attracts estimated 75,000 music fans
  2. 2 These are some of the holiday resorts on the Costa del Sol where parking should be easier this summer
  3. 3 The rebirth of an icon: The Best Tritón hotel in Benalmádena Costa
  4. 4 Town halls on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol determined not to miss the train
  5. 5 The Costa del Sol's first Glamping Resort arrives
  6. 6 Spain reach Euro 2024 final after comeback win over France
  7. 7 Lucky escape for Malaga workers after pick-up truck overturns on mountain road
  8. 8 The fire in Malaga city's Cortijo Jurado district is now under control
  9. 9 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to Wimbledon semi-finals
  10. 10 Fuengirola fishermen recreate ancient technique that is considered an art more than fishing

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad