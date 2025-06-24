Two hundred parking spaces created in busy Costa del Sol town in time for summer

SUR Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:29 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has created a new public parking area with capacity for 200 vehicles in the centre of Torre de Benagalbón.

The new space is located on municipal land at the junction of Camino Viejo de Vélez and Calle Aliseos. "Over the last few days work has been carried out to prepare it for use, which will be available until work begins on the future covered sports pavilion," explained the councillor for works and general services, Sergio Díaz.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: "This new car park will help to improve mobility and facilitate access for both residents and visitors in one of the busiest areas of the municipality during the summer."