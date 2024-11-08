Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Picture of the avocados intercepted by the Local Police of Vélez-Málaga in Torre del Mar. SUR
Pair arrested after being caught transporting more than 300 kilos of stolen fruit on the Costa del Sol
Crime

Pair arrested after being caught transporting more than 300 kilos of stolen fruit on the Costa del Sol

Local Police officers stopped two vehicles in Torre del Mar that were found to be carrying 258 kilos of avocados and 50 kilos of peppers

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 8 November 2024, 19:20

The Local Police force in Vélez-Málaga has seized 258 kilos of avocados and 50 kilos of peppers as part of the so-called 'Operation Popra' an initiative launched to strengthen security in rural areas and protect the valuable efforts of farmers in the eastern part of Malaga province

Officers intercepted the drivers of two vehicles, who were transporting the avocados and peppers in the Torre del Mar area. Both men were unable to prove the origin of the fruit, so they were arrested for an alleged offence of theft, SUR has been able to confirm.

Vélez town hall said in a statement that Operation Popra, implemented since the beginning of last August, seeks to reduce theft in the countryside "through constant vigilance and preventive controls, giving our producers the peace of mind that their work is protected".

"This intervention reinforces the commitment of the council of Vélez-Málaga with the safety and welfare of those who work every day for the agricultural development of our land," the town hall said in a message posted on social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Explore Malaga province's most photographed streets
  2. 2 On the mountain roads inland from the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Beaches in Andalucía that just can't be missed
  4. 4 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  5. 5 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  6. 6 Critical situation following the devastating flooding in Valencia: the great swamp of Paiporta
  7. 7 Valencia begins to slowly pick up the pieces after deadly 'Dana' storm
  8. 8 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  9. 9 Southern Spain, the perfect place to work remotely
  10. 10 The Churchills on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Pair arrested after being caught transporting more than 300 kilos of stolen fruit on the Costa del Sol