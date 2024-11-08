Pair arrested after being caught transporting more than 300 kilos of stolen fruit on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 8 November 2024, 19:20

The Local Police force in Vélez-Málaga has seized 258 kilos of avocados and 50 kilos of peppers as part of the so-called 'Operation Popra' an initiative launched to strengthen security in rural areas and protect the valuable efforts of farmers in the eastern part of Malaga province

Officers intercepted the drivers of two vehicles, who were transporting the avocados and peppers in the Torre del Mar area. Both men were unable to prove the origin of the fruit, so they were arrested for an alleged offence of theft, SUR has been able to confirm.

Vélez town hall said in a statement that Operation Popra, implemented since the beginning of last August, seeks to reduce theft in the countryside "through constant vigilance and preventive controls, giving our producers the peace of mind that their work is protected".

"This intervention reinforces the commitment of the council of Vélez-Málaga with the safety and welfare of those who work every day for the agricultural development of our land," the town hall said in a message posted on social media.