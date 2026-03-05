Two arrested and 20 kilos of cannabis seized during raid in Axarquía village

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 5 March 2026, 12:37 Share

The Guardia Civil has broken up a marijuana plantation set up in a rural house in Arenas in Malaga province's Axarquía and arrested two people as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health and another of electricity fraud, according to a statement issued on Wednesday 4 March.

The operation was carried out by Guardia Civil teams specialising in the investigation of crimes on agricultural and livestock farms in rural areas, which in recent years have intensified their activity to combat the illegal cultivation of cannabis in the area.

The investigation began after officers became aware of the possible existence of an illegal marijuana plantation in an isolated rural property in Arenas. After initial inquiries, investigators confirmed that the property had been illegally occupied by two individuals who were living there and who had allegedly set up a cannabis plantation inside for the cultivation and subsequent distribution of the drug.

The investigation also revealed that the suspects had made an illegal connection to an electricity pylon, from which they obtained the energy needed to power the lighting and ventilation systems used in this type of clandestine installation.

During the operation, 125 marijuana plants were seized, with a gross weight of approximately 20 kilograms, as well as 600 euros in cash.