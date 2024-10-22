Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The 800 inhabitants of the coastal village of Maro, which belongs to Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol now have a citizens’ advice office.

The new service was rolled out on Tuesday 22 October in the Centro Municipal de Usos Múltiples (municipal multipurpose centre) and it will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8pm.

The councillor for Maro, Nuchi Moreno, said that it was “the first time that Maro has an office for members of the public that will provide a service to its residents” and thanked Nerja town hall for implementing it.