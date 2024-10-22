Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillors Nuchi Moreno and Antonio López in the new office. SUR
Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village
Council services

Town hall opens customer service office in tiny Costa del Sol village

The 800 inhabitants of Maro are set to benefit from the new service which will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 5pm to 8pm

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:13

Opciones para compartir

The 800 inhabitants of the coastal village of Maro, which belongs to Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol now have a citizens’ advice office.

The new service was rolled out on Tuesday 22 October in the Centro Municipal de Usos Múltiples (municipal multipurpose centre) and it will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 8pm.

The councillor for Maro, Nuchi Moreno, said that it was “the first time that Maro has an office for members of the public that will provide a service to its residents” and thanked Nerja town hall for implementing it.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Here's how you can win a unique overnight stay at Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium
  2. 2 British athlete claims World Triathlon Series title in dramatic Torremolinos finale
  3. 3 Gibraltar commemorates the Battle of Trafalgar
  4. 4

    Spain, is it really a country lacking glamour and with beaches full of drunken tourists gorging themselves on cheap beer and sunshine?
  5. 5 Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
  6. 6 Spanish parliament supports protection of Malaga's dry stone walls
  7. 7 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction now has its own video game
  8. 8 England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval
  9. 9 Prizes for pooches at Costa del Sol dog show
  10. 10 Benalmádena traders' association unveils Halloween window display contest with frightfully good prizes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad