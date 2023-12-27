Eastern Costa del Sol town extends nighttime water cuts as rain continues to be scarce in Malaga province

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 17:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province is extending its nighttime water cuts in a bid to prevent wastage and unnecessary usage.

The original water cuts, which involved interruptions to the supply from midnight to 6am, were imposed on 24 November but have now been extended for another two hours until 8am. No date has been set for the ending of the drastic measure, but the town hall said there will be no limit to water usage on New Year's Eve, just like Christmas Eve.

The first water saving measures in the town started in June, with the prohibition of the use of drinking water for irrigation and filling swimming pools, a cut-off of supply in showers and footbaths on the beaches, cuts in municipal fountains and the prohibition of watering public and private gardens, and cleaning vehicles.

The town hall pointed out it has not been possible to reduce supply to more than 17.83%, with a flow of 97 litres per second in November. However, the threshold set for Rincon is 24.4%, 91 litres per second. This is why, in order to avoid greater limitations in this service during the daytime, the restrictions are increased during the night. "We have already warned that the situation is extreme. We continue to consume more water than we receive and, just as the cuts were necessary a few months ago, it is now obligatory to extend them," Rincon mayor Francisco Salado said.

"I urge residents to accept the serious situation we are living in. We have to accept the very serious water situation we are experiencing, and we need everyone's efforts to prevent the misuse of drinking water. It is important that we accept that there is very little water," he added.

The last of the large municipalities in Malaga province to announce water cuts was Fuengirola, but they have already been in force for several months in others, such as Vélez-Málaga, Almogía, Villanueva de la Concepción, Casabermeja, Valle de Abdalajís, Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Iznate, Moclinejo, Periana, Sedella and Torrox.