Malaga's 'little Germany' receives consul as part of German film week

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina received Franko Martin Stritt, the German consul in Malaga, on Thursday 28 November at the town hall, ahead of a screening in the eastern Costa del Sol town. The film was being shown in Torrox as part of the fifth German film week in Malaga, organised by SUR deutsche Ausgabe, the Goethe Institute in Madrid and the German consulate in Malaga.

Stritt attended the event accompanied by the vice-consuls Susana Michaela Kempermann and Uwe Löbner, regular visitors to Torrox for events such as the town's Oktoberfest. Together with staff from the German consulate in Malaga they had a guided tour of both town centre and the coastal part of the municipality, where the first housing developed by German companies in the 1970s are located.

The mayor explained that Torrox is known as "the little Germany of southern Europe", as it is home to the largest German population on the Spanish mainland. It has more than 2,000 registered German citizens, although there are up to 6,000 who come and go throughout the year to Torrox, where they have second homes.

"Magnificent relationship"

Medina presented a commemorative plaque to the consul "for the affection he has shown to Torrox and as a pioneer in German tourism". He went on to say, "It is an honour to have the consul of Germany in Malaga and all his team in Torrox," and added, "For me this magnificent relationship between Torrox and Germany is fundamental."

Medina also highlighted "the great work" done by the German consulate in Malaga both with the residents and with the "thousands of tourists who visit us in the province throughout the year".

Stritt thanked the mayor for his invitation and said "We are really happy to be here and to be able to get to know Torrox better. Thank you very much for your help in everything and thank you very much to your town hall."