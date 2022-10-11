Torrox, the first venue for German Film Week outside Malaga city Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, German consul in Malaga, Arnulf Braun, and the director of SUR Deutsche Ausgabe, Uwe Scheele, presented the screening

Torrox, known as "the little Germany in the south of Europe", became the first venue to screen a film outside Malaga city's Albéniz cinema as part of the German Film Week on Thursday last week.

The Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, thanked the German consul in Málaga, Arnulf Braun, the director of SUR Deutsche Ausgabe, Uwe Scheele, and the organisers of the festival, for choosing the town for the special screening of the film Lieber Thomas.

The municipal centre in Torrox Costa was packed with residents, among whom were the first Germans who arrived in Torrox in 1958, giving way to a wave of immigration from the country in the late 1960s. It is now the town with the largest number of German residents in mainland Spain and Medina has placed value on the ties forged between Torrox and Germany.

Scheele pointed out that "the fruit of the continuous cooperation with the Torrox town hall, which showed its support since the first film week in 2020" was the choice for the festival to leave Malaga city for the first time, with one of the nine films screened at the Albéniz, in original version with Spanish subtitles.

The consul said: "Torrox is a place of lively exchange between Spaniards and Germans and therefore it was the ideal place for it.” He said he hoped that in the future more cultural activities could be organised.

Braun stressed the importance of all European countries "remaining united to face the difficult situation we are experiencing, so we must cultivate our personal relationships and the best way is culture".