Torrox Costa's new-look 420,000 euro bus station opens The town hall thanked local residents for their patience during the work as they have had to use alternative stops

Torrox Costa’s remodelled bus station was officially opened on Thursday following an investment of 420,000 euros, which includes a roof with lighting. The town's taxi rank has also been incorporated into the space. "Torrox Costa now has the station it deserves," said the mayor, Óscar Medina.

He also said that residents would start to benefit from a free local bus service in the coming weeks and that the new bus station, along with other projects that have been completed in recent months, will help the town to "recuperate its glory days of the 1970s."

Also speaking during the opening, Councillor Paula Moreno highlighted "the good work" carried out by the architect and technicians working on the bus station, saying that it was “a much needed infrastructure in Torrox Costa, which will benefit both residents and visitors.”

Moreno went on to thank local residents for their "patience" as they have had to use alternative temporary stops during the works. She announced that from next Monday the usual stops will be back in operation and the provisional ones will no longer be used.

The works, which were awarded in February 2021 for 314,000 euros, have not been without controversy as the opposition socialist PSOE party criticised the "high cost delays" the project was facing a few weeks ago.