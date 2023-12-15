Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Migas is a traditional winter dish. SUR
Torrox to celebrate traditional Axarquía dish
The annual 'Día de las Migas' is taking place on Sunday and it is now in its 42nd year

Jennie Rhodes

Torrox

Friday, 15 December 2023, 13:23

Torrox's annual 'Día de las Migas' is taking place on Sunday, 17 December. The event, which is recognised by the Junta de Andalucía for its tourist importance, is now in its 42nd year and celebrates a traditional Axarquía dish of fried breadcrumbs cooked in local extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

The event starts at 11am on Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox Pueblo where visitors can try migas served with a traditional Axarquía salad and local sweet wine. The day finishes with fireworks.

