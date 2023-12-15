Torrox to celebrate traditional Axarquía dish

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Friday, 15 December 2023, 13:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torrox's annual 'Día de las Migas' is taking place on Sunday, 17 December. The event, which is recognised by the Junta de Andalucía for its tourist importance, is now in its 42nd year and celebrates a traditional Axarquía dish of fried breadcrumbs cooked in local extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

The event starts at 11am on Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox Pueblo where visitors can try migas served with a traditional Axarquía salad and local sweet wine. The day finishes with fireworks.