Eastern Costa del Sol town hall sells land for 7.3m euros to development company

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has completed the sale of a municipal plot of land for the construction of 71 private homes in Torre del Mar for just over 7.3 million euros. The transaction is part of the town hall's strategy to boost the property sector and improve its delicate economic situation which is subject to a demanding adjustment plan following the last two payment plans to suppliers, amounting to around 20 million euros.

The contract was awarded to Velatio Maerus SLU, a Madrid-based company, which submitted the most economically advantageous bid in the public auction procedure held by the town hall. The final price exceeds the starting price of 6,6 million euros by more than 700,000 euros, according to the town hall.

The tender attracted considerable interest from developers from different parts Spain, with four bids submitted, some of which significantly exceeded the base price. In addition to the winning bid from Velatio Maerus, bids were also submitted by Sociedad Azucarera Larios Inmobiliaria S.L., with just under seven million euros; Naiz Homes S.L., with 6.7 million euros ; and Silfo Urbana S.L., with just over 6.6 million euros. All the bids were from small and medium-sized companies in the sector.

The plot awarded has an area of 3,125.68 square metres and a maximum buildable area of 7,424 square metres, which will allow for the construction of 71 multi-family properties, with a ground floor, four upper floors and an attic. The land is located in the SUP.T-12 sector, in the Ensanche de Torre del Mar, one of the areas of greatest urban expansion in the coastal town, to the west of the promenade, very close to the beach and the Weekend Beach festival site.

The sale of this municipal land is the second procedure of this kind to be activated in 2025, following the award in May of another municipal plot for 49 freehold homes in the same area to the company Basilea 10 Proyectos Inmobiliarios S. L. for 3.4 million euros. At the same time, the town hall is promoting the development of 295 social housing units, the first in more than fifteen years without subsidised housing, through the municipal company Emvipsa.