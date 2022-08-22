Torre del Mar looking at alternative sites to relocate large-scale events Vélez-Málaga town hall wants to have a better site further away from residential areas for the annual fair, Weekend Beach and other festivals

The growth of Torre del Mar towards the mouth of the river Vélez has is causing the residents of the SUPT-11 and SUPT-12 housing developments to the west of the town to complain about the use of nearby land for major summer events such as the Weekend Beach festival and the Torre del Mar fair which have returned this summer after two years due to the pandemic and the Elrow festival, which took place last Saturday.

For this reason, the town hall is trying to find an alternative location for these events for future years. Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, announced last week that he will request "a meeting with the owners of the land on the left bank of the mouth of the river Vélez and the Junta de Andalucía so that summer events can be held in this area".

The Torre del Mar councillor recalled that "since 2016 we have been working so that Torre del Mar can have a new area for events, distanced from residential areas, which will allow us to balance relaxation with the obvious leisure offer of a tourist town".

Western expansion

To this end he said, "It is important that once the flood defence is built on the left bank of the mouth of the river Vélez, we can apply for special permits to hold one-off summer events” on land that is not designated for development or other purposes.

This would allow the town, according to Atencia, "to be able to have a better conditioned area, further away from the residential area to hold the Torre del Mar fair, the Weekend Beach and other summer events". He went on to say, "The growth of Torre del Mar, which has been marked in recent years by its western expansion, makes it necessary to be able to move the leisure area to a more suitable location," said Atencia.

He stressed that "in other municipalities permits are granted in specially protected areas to hold different activities and that is why we believe that Torre del Mar can work along these lines".