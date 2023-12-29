Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Inside Nerja's Las Angustia's chapel which forms part of the town's rich heritage. E. Cabezas
A timeline of one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations
History

A timeline of one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations

Arqueología Vizarra S.L. has been selected to draw up an archaeological map of Nerja dating from the town’s prehistoric era to modern times

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 29 December 2023, 19:29

Compartir

The town hall in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, has awarded a contract to draft the first comprehensive archaeological map of the town to Arqueología Vizarra S.L., after putting the project out to tender in October. The contract includes updating the town’s archaeological and ethnological heritage catalogue.

According to the council, the company’s bid achieved the highest score of the five that were presented. The archaeological map is a catalogue of the archaeological sites and monuments in the coastal town and allows the types of intervention and protection strategies to be established. The company now has six months to complete the project.

Drawing up the archaeological map was one of the proposals of the Local Historical Heritage Advisory Group, and of its coordinator, Francisco Capilla, who holds a doctorate in Art History. Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that this is "an important step in preserving the heritage of Nerja, as it will provide the town with effective mechanisms for archaeological protection”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Driest year on the Costa del Sol since at least 1872 draws to a close
  2. 2 Free tickets for Spain's local and medium-distance trains available from tomorrow
  3. 3 This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline
  4. 4 High-speed train tickets from just eight euros go on sale in Spain
  5. 5 Malaga is in the 'Top 5' of the most sought after destinations for New Year's Eve
  6. 6 Malaga gets ready to see in the New Year in style
  7. 7 Malaga's Three Kings parade sparks racism row
  8. 8 Flu, Covid and bronchiolitis cases almost double in Andalucía during lead-up to Christmas
  9. 9 Fuengirola rolls out new digital bus stops to improve service information
  10. 10 Bulgaria: Be a sleuth in Sofia

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad