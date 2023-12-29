A timeline of one of the Costa del Sol’s most popular destinations

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 29 December 2023, 19:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

The town hall in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, has awarded a contract to draft the first comprehensive archaeological map of the town to Arqueología Vizarra S.L., after putting the project out to tender in October. The contract includes updating the town’s archaeological and ethnological heritage catalogue.

According to the council, the company’s bid achieved the highest score of the five that were presented. The archaeological map is a catalogue of the archaeological sites and monuments in the coastal town and allows the types of intervention and protection strategies to be established. The company now has six months to complete the project.

Drawing up the archaeological map was one of the proposals of the Local Historical Heritage Advisory Group, and of its coordinator, Francisco Capilla, who holds a doctorate in Art History. Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that this is "an important step in preserving the heritage of Nerja, as it will provide the town with effective mechanisms for archaeological protection”.