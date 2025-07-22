Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol

Miguel de Cervantes is just one of the historical figures who features in the train routes through Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga.

Miguel de Cervantes, Philosopher María Zambrano and the Catholic Monarchs are just some of the historical figures who have a close connection with Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. Now a series of tourist train routes has been launched to allow visitors to learn more about the town's relationship with these historical figures.

The town hall is working with Casa de las Titas holiday apartments and Espectáculos Aranda on the routes that are running between Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga every Friday in July, Tuesday and Friday in August and the first Fridays of September.

Actors will be dressed as the historical figures and will explain their importance at different points along the route (in Spanish). The train departs at 8pm at the same stop as the Cochinita, the summer tourist train which runs in Torre del Mar, on the town's promenade (near the beach end of Calle del Mar).

Reservations can be made through La Casa de las Titas by telephone on 952 50 20 61, or by email at info@lacasadelastitas.com and on the website www.lacasadelastitas.com.