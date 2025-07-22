Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Miguel de Cervantes is just one of the historical figures who features in the train routes through Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga. SUR
Tourism

Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol

The tours will allow visitors to 'meet' historical figures like Miguel de Cervantes, María Zambrano and the Catholic Monarchs

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 14:49

Miguel de Cervantes, Philosopher María Zambrano and the Catholic Monarchs are just some of the historical figures who have a close connection with Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. Now a series of tourist train routes has been launched to allow visitors to learn more about the town's relationship with these historical figures.

The town hall is working with Casa de las Titas holiday apartments and Espectáculos Aranda on the routes that are running between Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga every Friday in July, Tuesday and Friday in August and the first Fridays of September.

Actors will be dressed as the historical figures and will explain their importance at different points along the route (in Spanish). The train departs at 8pm at the same stop as the Cochinita, the summer tourist train which runs in Torre del Mar, on the town's promenade (near the beach end of Calle del Mar).

Reservations can be made through La Casa de las Titas by telephone on 952 50 20 61, or by email at info@lacasadelastitas.com and on the website www.lacasadelastitas.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  2. 2 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  6. 6 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  7. 7 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves
  9. 9 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  10. 10 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol

Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol