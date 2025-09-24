Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
The Weekend Beach festival - which attracted 90,000 people this year - is one of the most popular in Spain, regularly featuring top international names
Jennie Rhodes
Torre del Mar
Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 14:47
Tickets for next year's Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol went on sale at 7pm on Tuesday 23 September via the official website.
The popular summer music event, which welcomes festival-goers of all ages and musical tastes, is taking place from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 July 2026. This year's Weekend Beach attracted 90,000 festival-goers when the event celebrated its 10th anniversary.
In the past the festival has brought top international and national artists to Torre del Mar, including David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Kaiser Chiefs and The Prodigy, making it one of the most popular festivals in Spain.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.