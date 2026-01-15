Three violent criminals arrested following burglary on eastern Costa del Sol

Europa Press Thursday, 15 January 2026, 17:33 Share

Three people have been arrested for assault and several burglaries in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol. Two of the perpetrators were caught red-handed as they were leaving the victim's home.

The investigation began after a violent assault was reported to the Guardia Civil on 19 December in the town. The victim, a local resident, was attacked by three people who punched and kicked her repeatedly, stealing a gold chain, various items of jewellery and cash and causing serious injuries that required medical attention. After the assault, they fled in a high-end vehicle.

A few days later, the perpetrators went to the victim's home, which they accessed using a key they had previously stolen. Inside, they caused structural damage to the ceiling of several rooms and the bathroom. They stole cash and other valuables, mainly jewellery, worth around 60,000 euros from the house.

Following the rapid response and actions taken by the officers, two of the perpetrators were caught red-handed as they were leaving the victim's home. One of the suspects was found to be carrying a sock containing various items of jewellery, as well as 1,265 euros in cash. The other perpetrator was found to be carrying 952 euros in cash. The third person was arrested the following day and the three suspects have been remanded in custody pending a trial.