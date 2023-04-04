Thousands of trees and shrubs planted around Axarquía reservoir

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has completed reforestation work in the area around La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía with the planting of 41,000 trees and shrubs.

President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, explained in a statement that "the reforestation has been carried out with ecological and landscape criteria, especially in abandoned areas with less vegetation cover". He added that, in order to ensure the success of these plants, and given the current drought, six irrigations will be carried out in summer during the first years. In total, just over 600,000 euros have been invested in this work.

"This action not only recovers an area for the enjoyment of the public, but we also want it to serve to raise awareness among the population of the environmental importance of the reservoir and water management. This is a project we have been working on since we created the 'Málaga Viva' programme, with which we are raising public awareness and working with local councils on climate change," said Salado.

Tree planting events

As part of the 'Málaga Viva' activities, the spring tree planting events came to an end this Sunday with the planting of almost 1,700 specimens and the participation of some 300 people. The first was held in Pizarra, the second in Gaucín and the last at the Viñuela reservoir, in an area belonging to Periana.

Salado explained that the work has focused on 33 hectares in Periana and another 19 hectares belonging to La Viñuela. Salado explained that the new trees and shrubs of different sizes, most of which come from a nursery in Malaga province, are intended to promote public use of the reservoir and its immediate surroundings in a way that is compatible with the conservation and improvement of natural resources.

Trees included 2,427 specimens of stone pine, carob, wild olive, mulberry, poplar, poplar, cork oak and almond trees have been planted as have shrubs that produce seeds for the fauna and birds of the area such as blackthorn, oleander, rosemary, mastic, pomegranate, hawthorn and kermes oak. Work to clean up the area and prune existing trees in some areas has also been carried out.

Information on flora and fauna

Salado added that some of the projects to be carried out as part of the plan to improve the area around the reservoir are still awaiting authorisation from the Junta de Andalucía, including the creation of a 24-kilometre circular path. It will include cycle lanes and the existing paths will be updated and new sections be made, including wooden walkways where necessary.

Viewpoints where information on the flora and fauna of the area can be found are to be built, new parking areas will be created with capacity for almost 300 vehicles and the accesses to the entrance will also be improved. The recreational areas located in La Viñuela and Periana will also be refurbished, with new equipment and new areas for sports and children's playgrounds. A floating pontoon, some 750 metres long, will also be built to provide access to areas of the reservoir where there are no paths.