The Mediterranean archaeological park in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR
Astronomy

This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week

The event at the Mediterranean archaeological park will offer the opportunity to observe planets and deep space objects through a professional telescope and also feature live music

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Monday, 4 August 2025, 13:05

The Mediterranean archaeological park in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting an evening of stargazing on Friday 8 August. The councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, said: “On this occasion, we will travel to the origin of space and time, exploring star constellations and their mythology through guided astronomical observation, exploring the regions listed in Ptolemy's ancient catalogues, combining science, history and mythology.”

The programme will begin at 10.30 pm and there will be a talk in Spanish on the mythology of the constellations, a night-time observation of planets and deep space objects through a professional telescope and a concert featuring a soprano accompanied by piano.

The activity is free and open to all. Participants are advised to wear comfortable clothing and bring something to sit or lie on, such as beach chairs, mats, or blankets, to fully enjoy the experience.

Free tickets can be requested here with a maximum of two people per booking and until capacity is reached. The Mediterranean archaeological park is located on Avenida de Picasso.

