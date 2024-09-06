This is the programme for the Costa del Sol’s 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show

José Rodríguez Cámara Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The full programme for the 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show, which will take to the skies on the eastern Costa del Sol on Sunday 8 September, has been revealed. The teams will also be practising their manoeuvres on Friday 6 and Saturday 7, with visual displays and other events happening in the town.

On Saturday 7 September the Aspa patrol team will be signing posters from 12 to 1.15pm in the Biblioplaya area of the town’s beach; also on the same day and in the same place, but from 4 until 5pm pilots will be signing F-18 posters.

On Sunday the first display will be a rescue and first aid demonstration at 11.45am, then from 11.53am to 12.13pm it will be the turn of Papea, the Acrobatic Parachuting Patrol of the Spanish air force; from 12.13 to 12.28pm the Real Aeroclub de Sevilla will take to the skies and then until 12.36, the EC-135 of the National Police arrives.

They will be followed by Ramón Morillas and César Cánudas with their paramotor; followed by the Guardia Civil from 12.52 to 13.04, then the AS 365 and, immediately afterwards; the King Air, until 1.10pm. The Corsairs 43 air and space force will take to the skies when until 1.25pm and from 1.25 until 1.38pm it will be the turn of the ELA Aviación Oficial.

From 1.38 until 1.50pm aerobatic pilot Camilo Benito will be on and then from 1.50 until 2.02pm the popular Juan Velarde. From 2.02 to 2.14pm it will be the Super Saeta A3H, followed by the Italian WEFLY! TEAM from Italy who claim to be the only display team in the world to have disabled pilots. After them the Spanish air force’s EF-18 will precede the British Team Raven.

Aspa Patrol will be on from 2.52 until 3.20pm and the grand finale will come from the Air and Space Army Eurofighter Typhoon.

For further details go to the festival Facebook page or website