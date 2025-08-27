Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

This is how much you can earn and how to apply for jobs packing mangoes on the Costa del Sol

Tropical fruit giant Trops, which is based in Vélez-Málaga, is looking for 200 staff for its warehouse in what promises to be a bumper season for the sector

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 17:33

Costa del Sol-based tropical fruit cooperative Trops is looking for 200 people to work on the mango harvest in Axarquía from September.

The selection process is being carried out by the company Tuett, which will receive and select the candidates for packing mangoes at the Trops warehouse in Vélez-Málaga. Those selected will be offered a full-time contract from Monday to Saturday, with morning shifts (7am to 2.10pm) and afternoon shifts (2.30pm to 9.50pm). Each shift will include a half-hour break.

No previous experience is required and the remuneration will be 9.08 euros per hour, which is the rate set by the sector's collective agreement. All workers will have a valid contract and Social Security will be paid by the company.

Anyone interested should contact the company before 8 September, which is the day they are scheduled to start work. Initially, they will have a contract until mid-October, although it is possible that this may be extended thanks to this year's bumper harvest.

To apply for this job send an application to Jdasilva@tuett.com or contact the company by telephone on 621 198 548.

As SUR has already reported, the mango harvest is set to triple this year in Malaga following heavy rainfall and is expected to reach around 35,000 tonnes. The harvest has already started with the earliest varieties, Tommy Atkins and Irwin and will continue in a few days with the main variety, Osteen.

Trops produces around 50 per cent of Spain's mangoes and expects a production of between 15,000 and 17,000 tonnes this year, double that of the previous season and triple that of two years ago, according to the company.

