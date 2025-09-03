These are some of the aircraft and display teams taking part in the Torre del Mar Air Festival on the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 17:31 Share

The Torre del Mar International Air Festival is warming up its engines for the tenth anniversary event on Sunday 7 September in the skies over the Costa del Sol town. From 11am onwards fighter aircraft, aerobatic pilots and vintage aircraft from the UK and France will be joining the Eurofighter and Spanish formations.

Training will take place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 September with the main event happening on Sunday. The timetables for each day will be made public through the festival's Facebook and Whatsapp channels as well as the festival website.

The definitive programme for Sunday is expected to be published on Saturday, once it has been finalised, although the estimated timetable for the show is 11am to 3.30pm.

Among the confirmed participants are the Eurofighter Typhoon, with the Spanish team led by Commander Juan Bengoechea who flew over Paris representing Spain as part of France's 14 July celebrations and over San Lorenzo bay during the Gijón International Air Festival.

Aerobatic flight

Juan Velarde, considered one of the best pilots in the world of sport aviation, will also show his skills. Velarde is known for having competed in the Red Bull Air Race, where he was the only Spanish pilot in the 2014 to 2019 seasons and is a regular at the Torre del Mar festival.

Camilo Benito, a pilot from Malaga, is part of the national aerobatic flight team and participates in national and international championships, where he has been proclaimed Spanish champion in Advance and Sport categories, and runner-up in teams. He is also an aerobatic flight instructor and on this occasion he will be flying a Mudry Cap-10, an 800 kg aerobatic plane, capable of reaching 270 km/h thanks to its 180 hp engine.

International teams

Another attraction of this Sunday's show will be the colourful aircraft of the Apspam (Association pour la sauvegarde du patrimoine aéronautique mondial) from France. They will fly their catalogue of authentic aeronautical rarities for the first time in Spain.

Team Raven from the UK are returning for a second year, having participated in 2024. They are considered one of the best civilian aerobatic formation flying teams in Europe and are made up of seven experienced pilots at the controls of aluminium Vans RV-8 aircraft. The Guardia Civil parachute display eam, the Navy and National Police, will also be taking part, along with many others.