Torre del Mar's theatre project increases by 1.1 million euros

Vélez-Málaga town hall has approved the first amendment to the construction of Torre del Mar's new theatre, which will increase the cost of the project by 1,1 million, up to 8,8 million euros, according to a document with information about public works contracts published by the Spanish government. This amount will be financed entirely with municipal funds. Building work started in September on the plot of land in the Cerro de Aguila area of the town, near the indoor swimming pool, with a planned completion period of two years.