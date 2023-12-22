The village in Malaga province that celebrates Christmas Day with an auction in its main square

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 17:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 100 people will gather on 25 December at 8pm in the main square of Canillas de Albaidam in Malaga province, but it will not be for a religious event. Instead, what takes place here in this village in the Axarquia region every 25 December is an auction which raises funds for the patron saint's festivities.

The villagers donate a gift, which is then auctioned off among those who attend. It could be anything from bottle of wine to a carafe of extra virgin olive oil or a suckling goat.

This auction dates back almost 140 years. According to the locals, the original auction was held to raise funds for those who lost their homes after the devastating earthquake of 1884 - the epicentre was registered in the neighbouring municipality of Arenas del Rey.

Photo of the traditional auction.

Known as La Rifa (the raffle), it involves a procession of residents with guitars, tambourines or bandurrias where they play Christmas carols and go through the narrow streets of Canillas de Albaida during the day requesting a contribution to the cause. It may be monetary, but you will never see what everyone puts into the bag.

Another tradition not to be missed is celebrated on 24 December. Every Christmas Eve, as in many other parts of the country, the midnight mass (misa del gallo) is celebrated. There are carols as baby Jesus is dressed and placed in the nativity. All the young girls of the village approach the figurine and put a garment on him, while the rest of the public sing Christmas carols. When Jesus is dressed the priest displays him on the altar, and those who wish can approach him and kiss his feet.

Thehild Jesus dressed for the midnight Mass.

Then comes New Year's Eve and the Three Kings' parade, but there is hardly any rest, as the first feast of the year - dedicated to San Antón - will be celebrated on the weekend closest to 17 January. Then, on the first Sunday in February (4 February), comes Las Salves de la Virgen del Rosario. This pays homage to the period after the earthquake of 1884 when despite the aftershocks, villagers carried the patron saint in a procession through the streets.

What to visit

Chapel of Santa Ana. Next to the town centre of Canillas de Albaida you can see this historic chapel perched on a hilltop. it boasts beautiful views of the town and the surrounding countryside. Where: Carril de Santana.

Church of Nuestra Señora de la Expectación. The town's main church, which was built between the 16th and 17th centuries, possibly on the site of an old mosque. Its tower is one of the town's main landmarks. Where: In the Plaza de Nuestra Señora del Rosario.

The Fábrica de la Luz. Just over 3km from the town centre of Canillas de Albaida is this recreational area, where you will find one of the enclaves from which some of the most breathtaking hiking routes in the Sierra de Almijara start. Where: Access via the Renzuelas path.

Camino de las Cuestas bridge. Not far from the town centre, you can cross an ancient bridge with a medieval appearance over the river Cajula which could even be of Roman origin. Where: On the route of the Mills, between Árchez and Canillas de Albaida.

Where to eat

Cerezo. The local black pudding with a touch of sugar cane honey, scrambled eggs with ham and fresh mushrooms or chicken in wine are some of the specialities of this restaurant in Canillas de Albaida, which opened its doors more than half a century ago. There you can also enjoy pork ribs with barbecue sauce, migas (fried breadcrumbs) or pork burgers in charrúa style, among other options. In addition, its menu offers a wide range of meats, from Iberian pork 'secreto' to chicken thighs with garlic, or fish, such as fried rosada, salmon, barbecued gilthead bream or swordfish pil pil. There is also a tempting dessert menu. Where: Calle Estación, 5, 29755 Canillas de Albaida. Telephone: 952 553 018. www.restaurantecerezo.com

La Taberna de Óscar. At the entrance to the village from neighbouring Árchez, you can stop for lunch or dinner for a satisfying feed at this restaurant. Where: Calle San Antonio, s/n. 29755 Canillas de Albaida.Telephone: 601 605 397.

Where to stay

Mirador At the entrance to Canillas de Albaida from Cómpeta, awaits this rural accommodation, comfortable and with views, which offers the opportunity to enjoy a cosy and comfortable stay. With its comfortable and well-equipped rooms and other common rooms, such as the panoramic terrace, guests will find here an ideal place to rest after some excursions and visits to the surroundings. Where: Calle Carril de Santana, 1, 29755 Canillas de Albaida.Telephone 952 553 069. www.hrmirador.com