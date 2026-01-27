Periana’s Guaro river ‘bursts’ again, bringing drought relief to Malaga’s Axarquía

Image of the waterfall that has formed in the Guaro river in Periana.

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 27 January 2026

The source of the River Guaro in Periana "burst" into life once again on Monday, 26 January.

Following weeks of abundant rainfall across Malaga’s Axarquía region, this spectacular natural phenomenon - known locally as the reventón - has returned to provide a massive boost to the local water system.

This is the second time the river has burst in the village’s "bocamina" area in less than a year.

The previous occurrence in March 2025 marked the end of a multi-year dry spell. Now, the surging waters are flowing directly into La Viñuela reservoir, the primary drinking water source for the eastern Costa del Sol.

The reservoir has exceeded 80 million cubic metres and is at almost 49 per cent of its capacity, more than double that of a year ago.

For Periana residents, the "bursting" of the Guaro is a major event celebrated on social media and throughout the village.

A reventón occurs when underground aquifers reach their saturation point. The water pressure builds until it emerges with immense force at the source, suddenly and dramatically increasing the river's flow.

The phenomenon is most visible in the bocamina area, which also houses the two wells supplying domestic and irrigation water to the village.

Farmers and growers across the Axarquía track this event closely. The Guaro is the main artery feeding La Viñuela, which in turn supplies 14 municipalities in the area.

After being cut off from reservoir water for nearly two years (from October 2022 to summer 2024), local agriculture and tourism sectors view the "burst" as a symbol of hope. This winter's rainfall has moved the region away from the "extreme drought" scenario, though authorities continue to urge residents to remain prudent with water usage.

Meanwhile, in Periana, the sound of water gushing from the Guaro is once again making headlines; a natural phenomenon that combines anticipation, excitement, stunning views and economic relief and which once again highlights the close relationship between the rain, the land and the future of the Axarquía.